Get your tickets: Neon Museum to showcase art by iconic filmmaker Tim Burton

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an exhibition that will bring two icons together for one incredible showcase. “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton at The Neon Museum presented by The Engelstad Foundation” is coming this October, and tickets are now on sale.

For just $30 general admission to the Neon Boneyard, attendees can explore Burton’s love for Las Vegas’ neon heritage through several site-specific installations. If you’re looking for a late-night experience, admission to the nighttime spectacle “Brilliant!” will be $24.

This collaboration between Burton and the Neon Museum is unique in that the venue is not just hosting the filmmaker’s art, it’s also serving as creative inspiration.

One of the best parts of “Lost Vegas?” Several of the works will play off the museum’s sign collection. Just to refresh your memory, the collection was starred in Burton’s film “Mars Attacks!”

If you’re a fan of his quirky, dark and whimsical artistic prowess, this is an exhibit you won’t want to miss. It will be open daily from Oct. 15 to Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.