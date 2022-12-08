LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum announced that it would be temporarily closed Thursday evening following an area-wide power outage.

“Nevada Energy estimates power to be restored by 7:30 p.m.,” a 5:45 p.m. tweet from the museum read.

NV Energy reported around 4 p.m. three outages and 1,959 customers without power near the Neon Museum.

Missing tour tickets will be automatically refunded, the tweet said. Ticketholders can call 702-387-6366 to contact customer service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.