Neon Museum reopens, special $10 admission for locals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum reopens Friday and is offering a special $10 admission for locals.

The museum is also debuting three new versions of its nighttime projection mapping spectacle called “Brilliant” and the themes are Wild West, Atomic Tourism and the Golden Age of Vegas.

It will be the first time visitors can go inside the museum since it closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.

The museum is following certain safety protocols which include staff and guests having their temperature taken with a no-touch digital thermometer, the number of people in the museum will be limited to account for social distancing, employees will have face masks and gloves and there will be hourly cleanings of frequently touched areas.