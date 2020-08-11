Neon Museum offers locals deal to visit Neon Boneyard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum, which tells the history of Las Vegas through neon, is making its world famous collection more accessible to locals.

Every Tuesday in August, the museum is offering locals a “pay as you go” to visit the museum. What that means is that a person can pay zero dollars up to the full ticket price.

The Neon Boneyard has signs from many of Las Vegas’ older casino properties. For the past 24 years, the museum has been restoring the signs and the museum wants to welcome fellow locals into the Neon Boneyard and share the stories of those signs.

The museum opens daily at 4 p.m. and locals will need to show an ID in order to get the promotion deal. They advise that you call to book an appointment.