Neon Museum offers $3 tickets to low-income families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum is offering a special deal to make it affordable for low-income families to visit the museum and see and learn more about iconic Las Vegas signs.

Families who receive SNAP food assistance benefits can visit the museum for an entry price of $3 a person, with up to four people in a party. All you have to do is show your SNAP card.

The Neon Museum has joined a program called Museums for All, which is countrywide, and aimed at expanding access to museums and building life-long museum going habits. A similar reduced fee is available at more than 500 institutions across the country.