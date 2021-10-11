Neon Museum closed Monday due to high winds

LAS VEGAS(KLAS) – The Neon Museum announced Monday that it was closing for the day due to the high wind alert in effect in the valley.

“As our guests and staff’s safety is of the utmost importance, The Neon Museum will be closed today due to the high wind alert. We apologize for any inconvenience,” said the tweet from the museum’s Twitter account.

Gusts could hit 50 to 60 mph later Monday and into the night. The strong wind gusts are expected to hit the Las Vegas valley throughout this afternoon with a High Wind Warning in effect as of 11 a.m. and extending through Tuesday morning.

CLOSURE ALERT! As our guests and staff’s safety is of the utmost importance, The #NeonMuseumLasVegas will be closed today due to the high wind alert. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please call 702-387-6366 ext. 1 or email customerservice@neonmuseum.org with any questions. pic.twitter.com/w9Gk6m6DbW — The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) October 11, 2021

Ticket holders and or those with planned visits to the museum today are asked to contact the museum directly at 702-387-6366 ext. 1 or email at customerservice@neonmuseum.org.