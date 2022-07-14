LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Neon Museum announced on its Twitter page on Thursday that due to inclement weather, the museum will be closed for the night.

On Thursday around 7 p.m. Neon Museum announced on social media that the museum will be closed for the rest of the night due to inclement weather. Neon Museum said that customer service will be in touch with all ticket holders directly.

CLOSURE ALERT! The #NeonMuseumLasVegas will be closed tonight, 7/14, due to inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience.



Customer service will be in touch will all ticket holders directly. pic.twitter.com/jKdyvwVK4r — The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) July 15, 2022

A flood advisory was put out for Southeastern Clark County until 8:45 p.m on Thursday. Flooding is expected due to excessive rainfall in the county and is expected to primarily impact low-lying and poor drainage areas.