Neon Museum announces new summer hours, to begin July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum has announced new summer hours that will take effect Wednesday, July 1 and will last through September 15.

The summer hours of operation will be from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. General admission and self-guided tours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The first tour will be at 7 p.m. and the last tour will be at 11:15 p.m., with four tours taking place each hour, the museum noted in a news release.

“Brilliant!” the immersive experience in the North Gallery, is available between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. with shows offered every 30 minutes.



The unique Las Vegas attraction says there are new public health protocols in place:

No-touch digital forehead thermometers are being used to screen staff and guests

Limited number of people are admitted into the museum to account for social distancing

New protective equipment is installed at the museum’s front desk

All staff wear face masks and gloves

All guests are required to wear protective masks with the exception of children nine years of age or younger

All frequently touched surfaces are wiped down at least once an hour

PRICING:

General admission: $20

Guided tour: $28

Brilliant!: $23

Guided tour plus Brilliant! Combo: $45

The Neon Museum says discounted rates are available for children (ages 7 – 17), students, seniors (ages 65+), active-duty military, veterans and Nevada residents (a valid, current ID is required to receive discounted prices).

