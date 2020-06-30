Neon Museum announces new summer hours, to begin July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum has announced new summer hours that will take effect Wednesday, July 1 and will last through September 15.
The summer hours of operation will be from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. General admission and self-guided tours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The first tour will be at 7 p.m. and the last tour will be at 11:15 p.m., with four tours taking place each hour, the museum noted in a news release.
“Brilliant!” the immersive experience in the North Gallery, is available between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. with shows offered every 30 minutes.
The unique Las Vegas attraction says there are new public health protocols in place:
- No-touch digital forehead thermometers are being used to screen staff and guests
- Limited number of people are admitted into the museum to account for social distancing
- New protective equipment is installed at the museum’s front desk
- All staff wear face masks and gloves
- All guests are required to wear protective masks with the exception of children nine years of age or younger
- All frequently touched surfaces are wiped down at least once an hour
PRICING:
- General admission: $20
- Guided tour: $28
- Brilliant!: $23
- Guided tour plus Brilliant! Combo: $45
The Neon Museum says discounted rates are available for children (ages 7 – 17), students, seniors (ages 65+), active-duty military, veterans and Nevada residents (a valid, current ID is required to receive discounted prices).
You can click HERE for more information.