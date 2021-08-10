‘Neon Dog Walk’ in October will raise money for Nevada SPCA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab your pup and their glow-in-the-dark leash for a charity event this October!

The Nevada SPCA will hold its first-ever Neon Dog Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9. at Dune’s Loop Trail at Sunset Park.

The family-friendly, 1.7-mile walk will raise funds for homeless pets in Southern Nevada.

Pet owners and their dogs are invited to come lit up in glow-in-the-dark swag for this fun event. After the walk, there will be music, food, entertainment, and vendors in the Neon Village.

Funds are raised during the Neon Dog Walk with registration fees and individual donations, which help provide medical care to sick and injured animals and support Nevada SPCA’s overall mission to reduce pet homelessness and animal suffering.

Registration for Nevada SPCA’s Neon Dog Walk is $35 per person and $15 for children 12 and under. Children under 5 are free, and strollers are welcome. Participants can register as an individual or join a team.

Sign-up includes an exclusive, commemorative T-Shirt and “wag” bag filled with goodies from the nonprofit’s community sponsors. A virtual option is also available and includes a commemorative T-shirt which will be mailed.

Click here for event details.