Neon Boneyard closes while Tim Burton exhibit works toward Oct. 15 opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Boneyard and nighttime “Brilliant!” spectacle will go dark for two weeks as work begins for the Oct. 15 reopening to debut Tim Burton’s exhibition.
“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Englestad Foundation” will bring together sculptural and digital installations that celebrate Burton’s linkes to Las Vegas and its historical neon heritage.
Signs at the Neon Museum were featured in Burton’s 1996 film, “Mars Attacks.” That connection could figure into art installation, as the new works play with the museum’s landmark sign collection.
“The presentation of Burton’s art in Las Vegas represents a unique experience where the host institution also serves as creative inspiration,” a Neon Museum news release said.
“The museum’s distinctive campus will be transformed through the artist’s singular vision for this original exhibition of new work as well as previously exhibited pieces.”