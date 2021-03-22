Nellis vaccinating beneficiaries 65 and older by appointment only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Appointments are available for Nellis Air Force Base beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beneficiaries 65 and older are now eligible for appointments at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, according to a Monday news release.

Interested beneficiaries can call the COVID Hotline at 702-653-2273 followed by option 9, option 1, option 1 to confirm eligibility and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Beneficiaries may also fill out postcards that are available throughout clinics at the medical center. Eligibility may rapidly change in the next few weeks, according to officials.

For more information and to stay updated on future COVID-19 vaccine news, please visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.