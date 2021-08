LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base released video of detonations that happened Wednesday at the base.

A cache of old munitions was disposed of, and the base warned the community to expect loud explosions.

The munitions were no longer safe for storage or shipment, and they were destroyed by the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron.

The military does detonations like this at the base once or twice a year.