LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are still investigating a suspicious item that resulted in the closure of Nellis Boulevard between Goodin Way and Las Vegas Boulevard. All lanes of Nellis Blvd. have now reopened.

Currently investigating a suspicious device near Las Vegas Blvd and Nellis Blvd. Both travel lanes are closed. Media staging is going to be in the CSL plasma parking lot.



Please avoid the area. — LVMPD PIO (@LVMPD_PIO) June 18, 2020

This incident is still under investigation. Police remain in the area.