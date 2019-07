LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Nellis airman killed in a rollover crash this week was identified as 23-year-old Kaden Russell Peterson by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Peterson was a passenger in a van that crashed on U.S. 95, just north of Lee Canyon Road. Four other airmen were injured in the Wednesday morning rollover.

According to NHP, the left rear tire of the van experienced a blowout causing the driver to lose control and run off the road. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.