Nellis Air Force Base to remain in Phase 3 of reopening plan

Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs released a statement Monday stating they have not yet met the required conditions to transition to Phase 4 of its reopening plan and will remain in Phase 3, which it entered on June 1.

The base remains under a public health emergency, and will only move into each new phase after specific criteria, including no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures for at least 2-3 weeks.

Staff Sgt. Steven Conner, medical technician assigned to the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron talks on the radio at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOCMMC) on Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, March 20, 2020. Nellis AFB continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)

The Nellis Air Force Base hospital remains open to all eligible beneficiaries.

Access to the main base, where the satellite pharmacy is housed, remains restricted to base personnel and dependents of uniformed members.

Retirees continue to have access to their prescriptions by mail or retail pharmacy options.

TRICARE shields retirees from out-of-pocket costs that exceed $3,000 per family, per year with a catastrophic cap. All enrollment fees, deductibles, co-payments and cost-shares paid out-of-pocket count toward this family catastrophic cap.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, including its medical professionals, continues to monitor and assess the situation.

Indications of an increase in COVID-19 on the installation or in our surrounding communities will trigger an immediate assessment and possible reversion to a previous phase.

This phased approach is aimed at preserving the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuation of critical missions.

Nellis Air Force Base looks forward to welcoming back the entire base populace as they reopen in a measured and responsible manner.

For current Nellis Air Force Base COVID-19 information, including the phased reopening plane, please visit their website.

According to the website, Nellis Air Force Base reports its COVID-19 cases through the Southern Nevada Health District.