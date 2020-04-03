Nellis Air Force Base leadership declares public health emergency

Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base leadership declared a public health emergency at the installation Friday. Col. Cavan Craddock, 99th Air Base Wing Commander, said access to Nellis will be restricted starting April 6.

Access will be limited to mission essential personnel and base residents.

The following changes are also in effect:

Retirees will have access to Satellite Pharmacy through April 10

Only essential personnel, base residents will have access to the installation starting April 11

Commissary, Base Exchange access limited to mission essential personnel and their dependents

A news release also noted the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical center will be open for emergencies and required appointments for beneficiaries.

Craddock thanked retirees, veterans and the local community for their support and addressed the changes, saying, “This is a rapidly changing situation and these measures, while temporarily inconvenient, are being implemented to mitigate spread of the virus, protect our mission and keep our Airmen and families safe.”