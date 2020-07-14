Nellis AFB to reopen installation services on weekends for eligible beneficiaries, includes Exchange, Commissary and food services

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA (KLAS) — The Nellis Air Force Base will re-open installation services, including the Exchange, Commissary, and food services, to eligible beneficiaries on Saturdays and Sundays only beginning July 18.

Access to the Satellite Pharmacy on Saturdays and Sundays only will begin on July 25 to allow beneficiaries time to transfer prescriptions back to the base. Prescriptions must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. July 21 to be picked up on July 25.

Nellis is currently in Phase II, which it re-entered on July 9, of its five-phase reopening plan and Health Protection Condition Charlie. The base remains under a Public Health Emergency.

Eligible Beneficiaries can continue to receive their prescriptions by mail or retail pharmacy if they choose. TRICARE shields retirees from out-of-pocket costs that exceed $3,000 per family, per year with a catastrophic cap. All enrollment fees, deductibles, co-payments, and cost-shares paid out-of-pocket count toward this family catastrophic cap.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, including its medical professionals, continues to monitor and work closely with federal, state, and local health officials to ensure response efforts are coordinated.

For the base to move into Phase III and beyond, the following criteria must be met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks: no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations.

This phased approach is aimed at preserving the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuation of critical missions.

“We look forward to welcoming back our entire base populace as we reopen in a measured and responsible manner,” Nellis Air Force Base communications.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.