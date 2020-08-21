Nellis AFB to reinstate retirees’ 24/7 access on Aug. 31

Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base will reinstate retirees’ 24/7 access to the base on Aug. 31.

They will, however, still be restricted from the Nellis Club, Warrior Fitness Center and ID card renewals. The installation cites “the health and safety of base populate” for some continued restrictions.

If a retiree’s ID card has expired, they will still honor it until renewal services resume.

The Nellis Satellite Pharmacy is among services that will return to normal operating hours on Aug. 31, Monday through Friday. Aug. 22-23 will be the pharmacy’s last weekend for refills.

All eligible beneficiaries continue to have access to the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.

“We look forward to welcoming back our retiree population to full time access,” the base said in a press release.

Installation leadership will continue to assess the situation. Any indications of a COVID-19 increase will result in an immediate assessment.