LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There has been a discussion underway to usher a federal review that could lead to several military sites and bases closing as part of cost-saving measures.

Nevada has four military sites, including Nellis Air Force Base. The last time the Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure Commission, or BRAC, met was 17 years ago.

With Nellis potentially in the crosshairs, 8 News Now spoke to the air force base’s installation commander on Friday.

Col. Joshua DeMotts said Nellis is vital to the military.

“The only conversations that I’ve had in my 16 months is only how we can bring more to Nellis, not take anything away,” DeMotts said.

During the last BRAC review in 2005, Nellis Air Force Base benefitted by gaining 1,400 military and civilian personnel.

Lawmakers lobby BRAC to protect bases in their districts from closing, citing the economic impact in their communities.

Col. DeMotts said leadership at Nellis is not planning for a BRAC review.

Still, a powerful lawmaker, Democrat Betty McCollum, who is the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, openly supported a BRAC review back in May.

“The [Department of Defense] has stated in recent years that it has nearly 20 percent excess infrastructure, and we pay to have that infrastructure maintained,” McCollum, (D) Minnesota, said at a committee meeting.

There have been five BRACs since 1988 with the 2005 one being considered the most complex and expensive.

It led to 24 major bases closing, 24 bases getting realigned, and 12,000 civilian jobs being eliminated.

“For the combat air forces what we like to say here at Nellis: as goes Nellis, so goes the air force,” DeMotts said.

The DoD has yet to announce whether it is planning to ask Congress to authorize a BRAC review.

Back in 2005, the agency recommended closing the Hawthorne Army Depot in western Nevada, but the commission decided against it.