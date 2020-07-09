Nellis AFB reverts to Phase 2 of five-phase reopening plan

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. (KLAS) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the southern portion of Nevada, officials with Nellis Air Force Base have announced the base will be taking a step back when it comes to reopening. Nellis Air Force Base is now reverting back to Phase 2 of its five-phase reopening plan.

The scaling back is effective Thursday, July 9.

Phase 2 permits mission-essential employees to work on base while allowing telework to the maximum extent possible. Face coverings are also now required on base.

While off base, airmen are encouraged to avoid crowds, bars and individuals not following social distancing guidelines.

The Nellis Air Force Base hospital remains open to all eligible beneficiaries. Access to the main base, where the satellite pharmacy is housed, remains restricted to base personnel and dependents of uniformed members.

For the base to move to Phase 3, the following criteria must be met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks: