Nellis AFB reports first case of COVID-19

Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base has reported its first case of the coronavirus. A NATO service member tested positive, according to a news release.

The individual was at Nellis for the Red Flag 20-2 training exercise and is now in isolation. They have received medical attention.

Nellis AFB has its first confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19). For the latest Nellis specific COVID-19 information, please visit the following links:https://t.co/PhurE1amLghttps://t.co/quhBRPI1PK — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) March 19, 2020

“Flight operations for Red Flag 20-2 had already concluded and participating personnel are in the process of returning to their home stations,” the base said.

Nellis leadership will continue to monitor the situation and provide information as it becomes available.