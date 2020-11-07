Nellis AFB opens gates for interactive tour; officials show how COVID-19 has changed operations

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base opened its gates Friday for an interactive tour of their facility in the midst of a pandemic.

Nellis AFB is on a mission to strengthen its ties with the community and Friday they welcomed local media to tour their facility and flight line to get a better understanding of how things operate during a pandemic.

“We’ve all been going through COVID and the associated challenges with the respect to the very important mission here at Nellis, which means a tactical pause and reset and what we need to do to keep our force safe and healthy,” said Lt. Col. Byron McGarry.

That includes making sure people keep their distance. The base also provides plenty of cleaning products and hand sanitizer stations, along with mandatory masks on base.

While good health is vital to all, for those at Nellis AFB, their facility is the leader of American Air Power Training. So, following protocol for COVID-19 while still being able to follow their mission is key.

“The things we do here you simply can’t do in any other parts of the world,” Lt. Col. Byron McGarry added.

Commanders of the 99th Air Base Wing, 57th Wing, Nevada Test and Training Range and the Virtual Test and Training Center were all in attendance offering insight. They also showed off their flight line with their F-35 and F-16 aircrafts.