Nellis AFB, Fallon NAS not on COVID-19 travel restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travel restrictions have been lifted at 153 of 231 US military installations, according to a Tuesday news release.

Military sites have their own criteria that apply, but the evaluation starts with meeting state/county requirements that show a 14-day declining trend in COVID-19 symptoms and cases.

After that, the base’s HPCON (Health Protection Condition) level comes into play, along with other factors. The installation’s HPCON must be “C” (Charlie) or lower. Guidelines are detailed on the website defense.gov/.

Nellis Air Force Base and Fallon Naval Air Station are not under travel restrictions. Nellis is currently at HPCON “B” (Bravo).

Nellis was under restrictions as recently as August 2.

At one time, Nellis even barred retirees from accessing the base. The base commander lifted all base restrictions effective Sept. 4.

When there are no restrictions, travel is allowed for service members or civilians between other installations that do not have restrictions.

If either installation does not meet the criteria, which are detailed in a May 22 memo, an exemption or waiver would be required.