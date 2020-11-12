Nellis AFB buckles down on mitigation measures as COVID-19 cases rise in Southern Nevada

Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base leadership has upgraded the installation to Health Protection Condition Charlie as COVID-19 cases rise across Southern Nevada.

At this time, the base will only allow mission-essential personnel to work on site. Telework will be encouraged and allowed to the maximum extent.

Face coverings are required while on the installation.

This comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced “Stay at Home 2.0” during a press conference Tuesday, encouraging employers to allow remote work for those employees with the ability to do so. He noted if work must be done in the workplace, masks should be worn at all times.

Nellis leadership discourages large gatherings and asks airmen to avoid crowds, bars and people not following COVID-19 policies or guidelines.

“Force health protection is our top priority,” the base said in a news release.

The step is meant to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across Nellis and the local community. Leadership will continue to monitor the situation.