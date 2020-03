Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Nellis Air Force Base service members have tested positive for COVID-19, three of the tests were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

According to a statement from Nellis, “All service members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset. The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.”

Nellis also said a member of a geographically separated unit of the 57th Wing stationed at Fairchild AFB in Washington has also tested positive.