Neil Young ‘NOT ok’ with Trump playing his music at Mount Rushmore event

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Singer Neil Young says he is not okay with the Trump campaign using his music.

He is criticizing the playing of his song’s at the President’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore.

“Rockin’ in a Free World” and “Like a Hurricane” are audible in videos from the event.

On Twitter, Young says that’s “NOT ok” with him. He adds that he stands with the Lakota Sioux.

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

The area where Mount Rushmore is carved is sacred to them. And, records show the Sioux have a historical claim to the land.

Young, who’s Canadian, says he became a U.S. citizen this year just so he could vote against President Trump.