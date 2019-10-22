Neil Diamond returns to Las Vegas for Power of Love gala

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 30: Neil Diamond performs at the 84th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early last year, Neil Diamond announced his retirement from concert touring due to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

He returns to Las Vegas to make an appearance at the annual Power of Love Gala on March 7, 2020. The gala, put on by the Keep Memory Alive nonprofit organization, will honor the legendary singer-songwriter, musician and actor by celebrating his long career and bringing awareness to the diseases they research and treat.

We are delighted to share our Power of Love Gala 2020 honoree is the legendary @NeilDiamond! https://t.co/D2sQXmjy8e — Keep Memory Alive (@KeepMemoryAlive) October 22, 2019

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will benefit Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health program’s services and research. Since opening in 2009, it has provided no-cost caregiver and community education and social services support to more than 6,000 individuals.

It was announced that other entertainers will perform at the Power of Love Gala to celebrate Diamond’s career.

“We’re honored to have the legendary Neil Diamond join us to celebrate his remarkable and wildly successful career and to bring awareness to the devastating diseases the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health researches and treats, including Parkinson’s,” said Keep Memory Alive Vice-Chairwoman and Co-Founder Camille Ruvo.”

On PBS around the country. Check your local listings. 👍 https://t.co/GeQnfZ3x5o — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) September 22, 2018

Although retired, Diamond has been seen giving impromptu performances and posting on social media when out to dinner or artists sample his music.

So last night having dinner in Brooklyn, the husband @neildiamond decided to lead an impromptu sing-a-long! 😁#itsfunbeingmarriedtoarockstar pic.twitter.com/kWIWRbz7lN — Katie Diamond (@KatieMcDiamond) May 5, 2019

“So last night having dinner in Brooklyn, the husband @neildiamond decided to lead an impromptu sing-a-long!” said his wife Katie on her Twitter account.

The Power of Love Gala will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 7. Tickets can be purchased on the Keep Memory Alive website by clicking here.