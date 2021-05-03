Neighbors speak out after German Shepherd dies from stab wounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dog that was stabbed several times last week has died, and neighbors are speaking out.

Metro Police say the attack happened on April 29 at one of the homes on Pavia Drive, near Charleston and Durango. Investigators say someone stabbed the dog, named Alexander, and a man who lives at the home. The suspect then ran off.

Neighbors say they cannot believe this happened so close to home.

Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

“To have somebody just go off on a dog like that is unbelievable,” said neighbor Rolla Sanders.

A community shocked and saddened to hear about the death of a furry friend.

Sanders lives in the neighborhood and is an owner of two dogs.

“They’re here to not only to protect us, but to love us,” he said. “Maybe this guy, this German Shepherd, was just trying to protect his owner.”

Sanders is still processing what happened.

“It bothers me, big time,” he said. “People just have no respect for anything anymore.”

The Animal Foundation did their best to take care of Alexander over the weekend. According to the shelter, Alexander did not make it because his injuries were too severe. He suffered from multiple stab wounds to his side, neck and legs.

“It’s a very sad thing that happened,” said neighbor Lucilene Ibiapina.

Some neighbors, like Ibiapina, are now concerned for their safety.

Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

“It makes us even more scared,” she said. “This neighborhood is pretty safe. It’s just, like, we don’t know what’s safe anymore.”

Their message now is to stay vigilant to prevent another terrible tragedy.

“You see something strange, say something, call somebody. That’s why we have police,” Sanders said.

Metro Police say the injuries to the man who was stabbed are non-life threatening. Investigators add this is an open case, and they are still searching for the person responsible.

The Animal Foundation had been collecting donations to help Alexander. They say any additional money is going directly to their CARE fund, “to help other injured animals like Alexander who need special care in extreme circumstances,” according to the Animal Foundation’s Facebook page.