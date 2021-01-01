Neighbors speak out about speeding concerns following deadly crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The spotlight is on a busy road in the southwest valley after a fatal crash earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at Furnace Gulch Avenue and Fort Apache Road, south of Blue Diamond Road.

The suspect was identified as rising high school basketball star Zaon Collins who appeared in court Thursday on a handful charges.

Police on scene say he was traveling at excessive speeds and possibly under the influence.

8 News Now spoke to people in that area who say that section of Fort Apache needs to be addressed.

“Something like this, it kind of shakes you up,” said Eric LaMunyon, who lives nearby. “It is devastating something like this could have been, it never should have happened.”

A Temporary fence is up and a memorial is growing where 52-year-old Eric Evecharria was killed in a crash wendesday just down the road from his home.

“It is a pretty graphic reminder of what has happened and what could have been prevented,” LaMunyon said.

Police say the suspect — 19-year-old Zaon Collins — was allegedly driving around 88 mph in a 35-mph zone. Police also say there was a green leafy substance found in the car.

Neighbors here say the speeding on Fort Apache is a problem.

“As soon as they opened this road up and took the stop signs out it is just a free for all,” LaMunyon said.

Lamunyon says when a stop sign at Gomer and Fort Apache was taken out the speeding picked up.

Carlos Campos lives in the home where the crash happened and called 911.

“It has been very difficult since they opened the street,” Campos said. “A lot of motorcycles drive through here at very high speed, and also cars, they don’t respect the speed limits.”

As a family grieves the loss of a loved one, neighbors say more can be done.

“Law enforcement presence and at least a signal there, a signal or put back the stop signs,” LaMunyon suggested.

Evecharria was a father and grandfather and a beloved custodian at CCSD.

As this memorial continues to grow loved ones say they plan to remember Evecharria this Sunday with a vigil here at 6 pm.