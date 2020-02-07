Neighbors shocked after 22-year-old woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors shared their horror with 8 News Now after a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in the east part of the valley.

“Who would do something like that?” Lauretta Kynard wondered when she heard about the case. She lives in the Emerald Springs Apartments near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, where the 22-year-old, later identified as Morgan Briel Amaya, was discovered Wednesday.

“Shocked, devastated,” Kynard added. “Hardly anything really happens over here.”

Police arrested 55-year-old Gary Walker in connection with her death. Officers told 8 News Now they discovered Amaya’s body after another woman came to The Regional Justice Center with Walker, claiming he kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her in the same place.

Gary Walker is facing murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and assault with a deadly weapon charges. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

“It’s one thing to be angry and upset, but to take somebody’s life?” Kynard reflected. “No, that’s not acceptable.”

Some called this situation shocking Thursday, but Las Vegas has seen similar crimes in the past.

In September of 2019, police found the remains of a murdered 39-year-old Jennifer Ann Ratay inside a 55 gallon drum near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

In September of 2018, 3-year-old Dejah Hunt was killed, wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a duffel bag inside an apartment near Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard. Her mother, 29-year-old Aisha Thomas, was later charged with her murder.

Back in 2015, a 71-year-old woman was also murdered and placed inside a duffel bag. That bag was then thrown underground near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

Now, as some told 8 News Now they’re struggling to comprehend how something like this could happen again, they said their thoughts are with the person who’s life was stolen way too soon.

“It’s a life gone,” Kynard concluded. “She’s important in somebody’s life.”

The Clark County Coroner is yet to release 22-year-old Morgan Briel Amaya’s official cause of death.

The suspect, 55-year-old Gary Walker, faces multiple charges including open murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and eight counts of sexual assault.

He’s set to appear in court on Monday, February 10, 2020.