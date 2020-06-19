Neighbors share sadness over dirt bike crash, hope to deter reckless driving in the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After two teenage brothers died in a tragic dirt bike crash last week, neighbors in one Summerlin community told 8 News Now they’ve seen many cases of speeding and reckless driving in the area.

“It was heartbreaking,” Justin Mitzner said of the tragedy. “It could have been any of our kids.”

Flowers, candles and moving messages fill a beautifully built memorial, marking the spot where 14-year-old Brandon Cox and 18-year-old David Cox lost their lives last Friday.

Police said the two were speeding on a dirt bike, when they hit an SUV turning into a neighborhood off Pavilion Center, near Alta Drive.

“I cringe when I think about the parents,” Mitzner added of his neighbors. “And the brother, the best friend.”

Officers told 8 News Now only one brother was wearing a helmet and the dirt bike, which was not street legal, did not have any headlights.

Unfortunately, many said young people treat the direct area like a race track, driving dangerously on dirt bikes.

“It’s been on a regular basis,” Kimberly Parisien said of the spot, where she also lives. “Day, afternoon, night, we always hear them coming through.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Bret Ficklin wants families to remember the dangers of using a dirt bike on the open road, because the vehicles are just not built for it.

“Parents need to make sure that they are keeping good over watch of their kids,” Lieutenant Ficklin said. “And what they are doing on these motorcycles.”

Now the community will keep the Cox family close to their hearts as they start to heal from this unthinkable tragedy.

“Two young boys lose their lives over something like this,” Parisien said. “When they could have been saved.

Those living in the neighborhood hope to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.

“Being out on the road at night,” Parisien concluded. “It’s just too dangerous.”

Lieutenant Ficklin said anyone driving a motorcycle on the road has to have a drivers license and a motorcycle endorsement.

Any motorbike used in traffic also has to have things like headlights, turn signals, proper tires, registration and insurance to be safe and legal. Motorcyclists are also required to wear helmets, according to Nevada law.