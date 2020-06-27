Neighbors share sadness after ongoing dispute leads to double murder in the northwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those who live in a northwest Valley neighborhood shared their shock and sadness with 8 News Now after learning what led to a double homicide on their street. The incident happened near Smoke Ranch Road and Decatur Boulevard Thursday night.

“I said it’s Mossy Rock, I know it’s Millie,” Lisa Kim Sammons, a friend of one victim said.

Sammons said while the tragedy was unnecessary, it was not unexpected.

“I said talking isn’t going to work,” she revealed an ongoing feud between neighbors. “It’s going to be deadly, it’s going to turn deadly.”

Police told us 36-year-old Andrew Cote shot and killed his neighbor, who family friends identified as 71-year-old Mildred Olivo, and her friend. Cote then reportedly called officers and turned himself in.

“This back and forth, it just didn’t make any sense,” neighbor Mark Schaffer said of the continuous arguing between Olivo and Cote. “Neither of them wanted to back down.”

Others who lived on the same street said they were not surprised an argument between the two escalated, but they never thought Cote was capable of murder.

“Andy (Cote) told me about a month or two ago, maybe three, if she’s not gone in five months he would be gone,” neighbor Stu Brody said. “It was that bad between them.”

“The nicest person you’d want to come in contact with,” Brody added of the suspect. “Him and his wife.”

Those in the area told 8 News Now their hearts are with the people on both sides of this awful story as they try to move forward without three people they love.

“As her daughter said and I said, there had never been quiet about anything,” Schaffer said of Olivo.

“His wife, there are children there,” he added of Cote. “Now they have lost a father. Nobody wins, nobody wins.”

Police said the second victim in this shooting was a man in his 50s. Friends of Olivo said he did not live with her but had come over to protect her.

Cote faces two counts of open murder. He appeared before a judge Friday and was denied bail. He is due back in court on June 30.