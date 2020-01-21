Neighbors share sadness after baby’s body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People living in North Las Vegas said they’re overwhelmed with shock and sadness after an infant’s body was found in a dumpster along an alley near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue Sunday.

It’s a story that’s difficult to digest, but police told 8 News Now they need everyone’s help as they piece together what might have happened.

“It’s incredible,” Dagoberto Navarro said of what happened in his neighborhood. “It’s no words, no comments to what happened.”

Navarro and his family live in apartment along the alley where the child was found. He said he has surveillance cameras mounted on his home, so police asked to use the footage in their investigation.

“As soon as the police came to our apartment,” Navarro added, “I told my wife, and she started crying.”

Torn crime tape and discarded toys surrounded the dumpster in question Monday night, as officers still work to find answers.

Many also remember a similar story that shook Southern Nevada and the entire country nearly 15 years ago. January 12, 2006 painted a horrifying picture, when the bruised body of 3-year-old Crystal Figueroa was found in a trash bin outside an apartment complex.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend were later arrested for her murder.

Now, those who live near the most recent crime scene told 8 News Now they’re still trying to figure out how something like this could happen again.

“Being here for the past five years, it’s kind of a Hispanic area,” Navarro said, “But It’s very peaceful. Everybody works, and everybody does their job.”

They also vowed to help in any way they can to put this tragic case to rest.

“That’s amazing,” Navarro concluded. “It shocked all of us right here.”

Police added that anyone who has a family member or knows of a child who fits this description should reach out and make sure they are okay.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to stay anonymous.