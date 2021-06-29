Neighbors react to tragic investigation into 5-year-old’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitors and neighbors are recounting a horrific incident at the Silverado Courtyard gated community in Silverado Ranch. This is off Maryland Parkway and East Cactus Avenue in the south valley.

Sources tell the I-Team two children were found inside a hot room with no air conditioning. They say a 5-year-old girl did not survive, and her 2-year-old sister was taken by Child Protective Services.

#NEW Neighbors react as a mother is in custody and facing a murder charge.



Sources told our I-Team that two children were found inside a hot room w/o air conditioning. #8NN pic.twitter.com/9Re2VTacIg — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 30, 2021

“Came around the corner and saw 13 cop cars and a couple of ambulances parked on the street. It was really chaotic,” Tracey Sunahara told 8 News Now.

A woman, identified as 23-year-old, Kemaya Darshay Taylor, was arrested and is now facing open murder charges, as well as two counts of child abuse and neglect.

Neighbors say Taylor was outside yelling, damaging several cars on the street.

“She was picking up objects from inside of her house. She was hitting car windows and picking up rocks,” recalled neighbor Eric Wingfield.

Sunahara lamented, “Very sad. Someone lost their life, an innocent child.”

Neighbor Chris Dumas, who lives right across the way, says no child deserves that type of treatment.

“It’s really unsettling, and for it to take place so close to home, like you really don’t know what is going on next door,” Dumas said.

Metro’s Abuse and Neglect team is handling the investigation. As for the neighborhood, residents say this is not something they ever would have expected.

“A lot of the kids just run around the neighborhood, and they’re always really good,” Wingfield shared. “It’s always pretty quiet around here. It’s just not something you would think would happen this close.”