Neighbors react to news of 2 dogs found dead in hot valley garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Animal Control found two pit bulls dead inside a southwest valley garage on Monday.

“We’ve had multiple dogs that have died in the last few weeks in this extreme heat, and anyone that would keep them in the garage, it’s unfathomable,” said Gina Greisen, president of Nevada Voters for Animals.

Iesha Hill, 30, owned the dogs. She faces two counts of animal abuse.

According to police reports, one of the dogs had cuts on its snout. Authorities believe it was trying to dig into the concrete floor to find cooler air.

“The dogs died a horrible death,” lamented neighbor Linda Smith. “To be locked up in a hot, probably airless garage, no food or water, that’s even worse, and I have no idea how long they were in there.”

Carson Mitma, another neighbor, owns a 6-year-old pit bull named Bullet. He says the breed already goes through so much, so this hit close to home.

This is Carson and his Pit Bull, Bullet 🐶. He is just one of many neighbors I spoke to about the horrific discovery on Monday of two Pit Bulls found dead in a Southwest Valley garage. Full story tonight at 11pm #8NN #Pitbulls #Heat #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/tZ5UV40ssP — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 23, 2021

“Pit bulls in themselves have to come out of this whole as being seen as these dog fighting dogs, but in reality, they are probably some of the sweetest dogs that I know,” he said.

Animal activists hope the case brings up felony charges.

“With that lady, we were glad to see that someone was held accountable,” Greisen told 8 News Now.

If the National Weather Service issues a heat warning, pet owners must provide secondary cooling stations, like misters or fans, for their animals.