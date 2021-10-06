Neighbors react to murder-suicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who live in a northeast valley neighborhood say they are shocked by a murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead Tuesday evening.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, the man emailed a relative out of state to say he was going to take his own life. When officers arrived at a condominium complex near Lake Mead and Hollywood, they found a man and woman dead inside.

Neighbors said they are shocked because they live in a very calm and quiet area.

“We love it here, said Cindi Wood, a resident of the Moonlight Terrace neighborhood since 2014. “It’s been a pretty peaceful place to live.”

Related Content Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in northeast valley

Wood said she feels bad for the couple’s family.

“I had understood that he was suffering some because he had lost his job,” said Wood. “There was a confrontation with him a couple months ago. He was verbal – you know – mouthy language.”

Wood said the man was upset about a soap dispenser.

“He walked away and another guy was confronting him and I said, ‘don’t get involved with him’,” said Wood. “I personally probably couldn’t have approached him because I didn’t know him, but you could definitely see that there were some issues.”

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said an email and notes left inside the condo suggest the man murdered the woman and then took his own life.

The identities of both people will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.