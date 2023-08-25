LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Residents of the Castlegate community said “Pete” the Peacock was killed Monday afternoon by a bow and arrow.

Neighbors are still reeling over the killing of a beloved peacock in a gated community on Monday, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road.

Residents in the Castlegate community referred to him as “Pete the Peacock.”

Those who live there said he was killed by a bow and arrow.

Residents of Castlegate community said “Pete” the Peacock was killed Monday afternoon by a bow and arrow. (KLAS)

Neighbor Felicity Carter scooped up Pete the Peacock and rushed him to the hospital.

The streets have been a little quieter and less colorful since his passing.

“Who would do this to him, who would shoot him?” Carter asked.

Pete was a pet of a neighbor who was out of state.

She said he was shot twice. “He was up against the fence, with an arrow sticking out of him. I was totally shocked,” she recalled.

Lone Mountain Animal Hospital sent 8 News Now his x-rays with the arrow still lodged.

Unfortunately, the peacock could not be saved.

Residents of Castlegate community said “Pete” the Peacock was killed Monday afternoon by a bow and arrow. (Lone Mountain Animal Hospital)

“I started bawling my head off, I was so mad,” Carter said. “It was senseless, a totally senseless crime.”

And no word on who did this. “I love that bird, and I want justice for him.”

The phrase “empty nesters” takes on a new meaning for the community.

Those who have information on the incident can contact Las Vegas Animal Protection Services.

The person responsible could face animal cruelty fines and possible jail time.