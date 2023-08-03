LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Durango Hotel and Casino marked another major milestone Thursday, as it turned on its marquee for the first time, just three months before the site’s grand opening date.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Mary Kachelriess, who lives near the property told 8 News Now.

The marquee could be seen shining, just a few hours after Station Casinos announced the property’s official grand opening date for November 20.

“Once it started going up,” Kachelriess added. “We were like you know what, this is actually pretty cool.”

She said while some of her neighbors were unsure of the change at the start, most in the southwest valley, near South Durango Drive and 215 are now looking forward to the addition.

“It’s been a long time coming for everybody involved,” Durango Hotel and Casino General Manager and Vice President David Horn said. “And I think it’s exciting.”

Horn pointed out that it’s also a sign of economic growth, as the site has already generated around 1,600 construction jobs, with another 1,500 expected once it opens.

“This whole area coming together for commerce, for business, for pleasure,” Horn explained. “And we are happy to be a part of it. A lot of homes and growth in this area, so I think it’s going to be great for everybody.”

While Durango will still feature some Station Casinos staples, he told 8 News Now to expect a few different options to make the spot unique.

This is one of the many reasons Kachelriess said she is on board with this brand-new beginning.

“I think it’s going to be some great restaurants,” she concluded. “And it’s going to be a really nice little place here.”

An external hiring campaign is happening for Durango Hotel and Casino on August 14, as Red Rock Resorts executives said during a quarter-two earnings call.

They added that the project is also on track to stay within its budget of $780 million.