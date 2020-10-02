Neighbors react after dispute over video game leads to fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family is mourning the loss of 16-year-old who was shot and killed in apparent fight over a video game. A 14 year old was arrested.

The shooting happened Thursday at a home on Canary Ivy Way near Lake Mead and Hollywood.

From the Halloween decorations to the calm streets, neighbors say this northeast valley neighborhood doesn’t usually have problems.

“It is so close to home being a parent and everything I can only imagine if my son was in that predicament,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

That neighbor watched police Thursday night swarm the neighborhood.

Metro says a 14-year-old shot and killed a 16-year-old in this home. They say it was over a video game.

Family of the victim identified him as Arthur Davis Jr. They say he was at a friend’s house. They described him as a good kid who loved life.

“There are kids all through the neighborhood I can only imagine what went through their minds too,” that neighbor said.

Neighbors say there have been problems at that home in the past but nothing like this.

The 14-year-old now faces a murder charge. Metro says they are looking into where exactly the gun involved came from.

“That is crazy to think that happened so close to home.”