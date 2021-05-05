Neighbors push back against bill to change short-term rental regulations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a bill to regulate short-term rentals makes its way through the Nevada Legislature, some in the central valley worry it could make unwanted changes to their neighborhood.

“We’re hurt and frustrated,” Laura McSwain said. “We’re really nervous about what the impact is going to be in our neighborhood.”

McSwain lives in McNeil Estates, near Rancho and Oakey. She told 8 News Now the area is safe and quiet.

However, she worries AB 363 could lead to changes she and other neighbors don’t want to see.

The proposal, which was sponsored by Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, would establish state rules, enforcement guidelines and taxes for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.

“It puts a different level of compliance on what they’ve got,” Pam Knudsen, senior director of Compliance at Avalara MyLodgeTax, said of the bill.

She said the bill, which proponents call a step in the right direction, would allow another level of regulation.

“The part of this is really to enforce compliance along that line,” Knudsen explained, “so that the jurisdiction knows who has short-term rentals.”

However, McSwain believes it wasn’t thought through, as it could allow more rental properties within certain areas.

“We just feel like if we had been invited into the conversation sooner, there wouldn’t be the conversation,” she said.

Specifically, AB 363 would require a minimum distance of 500 feet between any two short-term rentals, as opposed to a current Las Vegas ordinance, which requires 660 feet of space between each residential property.

The proposal could also override a city mandate that requires a homeowner to occupy the rental property.

“It allows us to have continuity with our neighbors, as we do have an owner there present on the property,” McSwain said.

She’s asking lawmakers to reconsider this decision and understand what the potential change could mean for everyone.

“The thing I think they should consider, is the fact that we weren’t considered,” McSwain concluded.

AB 363 was introduced in the Nevada Legislature on March 22. It has not yet gone to the Assembly or Senate floors for a vote.

For a full look at AB 363, click here.

To view the current City of Las Vegas ordinance on short-term rentals, click here.