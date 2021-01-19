Neighbors near massive southwest valley fire feared for their homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in a southwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood were evacuated in the early morning hours of Tuesday as a fire raced through a nearby apartment complex that was under construction.

The fire which was reported just before midnight threatened nearby homes and businesses as winds whipped fire embers into the air carrying them into the neighborhood near Tropicana Avenue and Ft. Apache Road.

“We saw a lot of embers in our backyard. A lot of embers,” said Curtis Marchand.

Neighbors were woke up by knocks on their door from police telling them about the massive fire happening close by.

“Sounded like minor explosions,” said Billy Thompson.

The fire was so large, the flames were visible for miles and many captured the images in photos and video.

“Saw embers, like that stuff right over there, blowing down the street. fireflies all in the air like in Vietnam. It was just totally devastating,” Thompson said. “The police turned the corner and said ‘get in your car, you gotta go.’ I said I got an old dude across the street I got to check on him.”

A fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction at Tropicana and Ft. Apache on Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo credit: Clark Co. Fire Dept.)

Ely at Fort Apache, a luxury apartment complex that was under construction, is now charred rubble.

“It was worse than I imagined,” he said. “I’ve seen big fires, but not with the winds like this. It was out of control.”