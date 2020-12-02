Neighbors in northwest valley neighborhood concerned about speeding after fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal crash Monday night has caused some real concern in one northwest valley neighborhood. It happened near Tenaya and Lake Mead.

One man was killed, and three other people were injured.

Houses that line the four-lane road in the area say this is the first fatality they’ve seen, but not the first car crash. It makes it difficult for people like Jose Nunez to trust letting his kids outside to play.

“My house is right there, and we constantly hear the motors going all the time,” Nunez said. “My kids play in this area, and they even go through here pretty fast, so it is worrisome.”

Nunez says he and his neighbors have tried to put up cones to make drivers slow down on his street, but he feels there is nothing he can do about the cars on the major four-lane road.

Nunez says he feels people go a good 20-25 over the speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

“A lot of accidents on this intersection. People [are] trying to cross, and you know there are no lights or anything for people to stop or slow down, so there are always crashes right in that corner,” according to Nunez.

During Monday night’s crash, the pickup truck did not hit the home behind the brick wall, but the homeowners said they heard a loud bang as their home shook. Police say that is because the front of the truck collided with the rear of the smaller car, causing the pickup to redirect and run into the brick wall.