Neighbors fed up with street racing in NW valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s yet another complaint after months of drag racing in one northwest valley neighborhood.

The most recent incident happened Friday night near Grand Canyon and Gowan road.

Carrie Seitz, who lives right around the corner, says this type of racing occurs almost every weekend, but Friday night was especially alarming since there were so many people outstanding around in crowds.

Neighbors say they called the police, but officers never showed up.

Seitz made the report. She was told to get their license plates but says it was hard to do so in fear of getting hit or threatened.

“These individuals were doing these 360’s and fast, and they could have lost control at any time and some points. I thought these kids were going to get killed,” Carrie Seitz, a neighbor, said. “They are ripping up the road, and they don’t care about their own safety, so why would they care about anyone else’s safety.”

Neighbors say this incident looked organized with people using professional camera filing, which is common with these racing groups who often post their racing videos to YouTube.