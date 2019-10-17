Neighbors confirm identity of missing woman found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are learning more about a woman found dead last week — months after being reported missing. The Clark County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the woman, but neighbors say her name is Esmeralda Gonzalez. Relatives first reported her missing back in late May.

45-year-old Christopher Prestipino and 31-year-old Lisa Mort are accused of killing the woman. They are currently in the Clark County Detention Center.

Police say she was held against her will inside a home, and then was murdered. Homicide detectives found her body last week in a concrete and wooden structure in a desert area, north of Las Vegas.

The man and woman arrested in connection with her death appeared in court this week. Christopher Prestipino is charged with open murder, first degree kidnapping and conspiracy murder.

Police were led to Prestipino through an anonymous tip. They believe he murdered the victim inside his home.

Police also arrested Lisa Mort, who they believe knew of the murder. She’s charged with harboring, concealing and aiding a felony offender.

It’s Saturday night in Las Vegas and we need your help to find local Las Vegas resident missing since the end of May 2019. Share her page. Share her story. #bringherhome #lasvegas #missing #unlv Posted by Find Esmeralda Gonzalez on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Esmerelda’s neighbors can’t believe she’s gone.

“She was very sweet, very nice,” said neighbor Janice Zeno. “She had a cute little toy poodle, and she would sit out on the little bench there and she would just, just was very pleasant every time we would speak.”

8 News Now confirmed Esmeralda’s address through the Clark County Assessor’s website. It’s only a couple minutes away from Prestipino’s home. 8 News Now did go to Esmeralda’s home, but the person who answered did not want to talk with us at this time.

We did speak to some of Prestipino’s neighbors off camera, who tell us they are shocked by this whole situation. Prestipino is due back in court on October 22nd. Mort is due in court on October 29th.