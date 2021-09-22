Neighbors concerned over proposed Lone Mountain funeral home project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —An empty lot in the northwest valley is gaining a lot of attention from residents living nearby.

A proposed funeral home at Tenaya and Lone Mountain has now received the green light for permits from Clark County.

The Bunkers group owns the land the project would be built on, and also owns a cemetery across the street.

However, some neighbors that spoke to 8 News Now say they think the residential area is not a good location for the proposed business.

“Please respect that we live there, we have lived there for years and we don’t want this,” expressed a resident living nearby.

Larry Davis a managing pattern for the Bunkers group says the company already owns another funeral home in town along with the cemetery at the same intersection as the proposed site.

“One of the things I thought we needed was a funeral home that was in proximity to our cemetery,” says Davis.

Clark County Commissioners voted to approve the use permit for the project.

“I live in a neighborhood where I would have much rather had a funeral home or cemetery as opposed to the three schools that I got,” says Marilyn Kirkpatrick County Commission Chairwoman.

Resident Brigitte Solvie says she is worried about how it will change the residential feel.

“This is a commercial project that is not on the cemetery property, this is on a parcel in a neighborhood that was plotted in 1950,” says Solvie.

Meanwhile, Davis says he believes the location will not damage the area but improve it.

“I do think it is a good location, for one it is right across the street from our cemetery, and because of the families that we do serve in that area,” adds Davis.

He says the company hopes to break ground within a year.

Some residents expressed concerns about a crematory also being added to the project, but the developer says there will not be any cremations at the site.