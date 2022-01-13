Neighbors concerned as police look for child luring suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need your help finding a man they say exposed himself to a child in the east valley on Friday, January 7. Police say they are patrolling this area more as they hope to find out who this man is before he acts again.

People like parent of three, Jonathan Arce, is concerned. “Everyday there is kids playing around, you know like walking,” Arce said. He added that he will be extra cautious, knowing police are looking for a man trying to lure children in the area. “After this, I have to double check and make sure everything is alright,” Arce said.

Police say the man seen in two pictures they released show a Hispanic man wearing a grey sweatshirt in a white car, possibly a Toyota Camry, with red and black seats or seat covers.

Image: LVMPD and KLAS

The incident happened near the intersection of Yew Ave. and Charleston Blvd, which is close to Nellis Blvd, between 3 and 4 p.m. as the victim was walking. “The victim began recording the suspect, who was masturbating and attempting to entice the victim into entering the vehicle,” according to police.

Another man who lives nearby, Terry Berteo, said this crime is a cause for concern. “I hope they can get all of them off the streets,” Berteo said.

This is the second case like this just this week. Police arrested 47-year-old Kerenlee Sharon, police say she tried to lure children into her car using candy in the southwest valley.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.