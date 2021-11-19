Neighbors call for change after vacant golf club burns to the ground in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the shuttered Silverstone Golf Club burned to the ground in the northwest valley Friday, neighbors shared their long-time concerns over the vacant property.

“Oh my gosh, right close to our houses,” Heather Raasveld told 8 News Now of the fire. “It’s quite scary.”

The blaze broke out around 12:30 p.m. and continued to burn through the night; orange flames pierced the night sky, and a smoky haze enveloped the neighborhood near Grand Teton Drive and Buffalo Drive.

It looked like a scene from a movie, but it was actually an intense reality.

“It’s just an ongoing nuisance,” Joe, who also lives in the area, said. “It’s becoming a menace.”

The property and the 27-hole course it connects to closed back in 2015. Many, including Raasveld, said it’s brought nothing but trouble since then.

“I know there have been squatters and homeless people that have stayed there,” She said of the vacant building.

Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue told 8 News Now the building also made things tough for firefighters, who spent over 12 hours attacking it from the outside.

“This fire was always in charge, we went on the defense,” Szymanski explained. “So that means we didn’t want to get it out of the area, and we didn’t want to risk anybody’s life at the same time.”

As for those in the neighborhood, they said they’re glad no one was hurt, but they hope this terrifying turn of events will lead to much-needed growth and change on their street.

“What frustrates us,” Joe said of the situation. “Is nothing is being done.”

“It should be something to better the community,” Raasveld concluded of the property.

Szymanski told 8 News Now the building has had two previous fires and squatters have been known to frequent the area.

While there was no word of an official cause as of Friday night, the building is a total loss, estimated at around $5 million in damages.

Fire officials told 8 News Now crews were expected to stay through the night and into Saturday morning, to put out hotspots and make sure the flames didn’t reignite.