Neighborhood ‘Terror’: Some in Southern Highlands concerned about violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns are developing in the southwest valley’s Southern Highlands community. Some who live there are turning to social media to express frustration over what they are calling ‘terror in their own neighborhood.’

They say a group of young people has been jumping pedestrians, breaking into cars and riding their bikes in traffic while trying to run cars off the road.

This has allegedly been happening for months, and neighbors are now scared to walk around outside.

“They’ve just wreaked so much havoc, and everyone is so scared,” shared neighbor Chelsea Bell. “A lot of parents are saying they don’t feel safe taking their kids to the park, like me just taking her without your significant other or some sort of protection.”

According to neighbors, Metro Police have been notified and so has neighborhood security. 8 News Now was not able to reach out to Metro today because of the holiday, but we will keep an eye on this situation and bring you more as we learn details.