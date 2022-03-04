LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People living an east valley neighborhood say they are fed-up with a road construction project on Marion between Lake Mead Boulevard and Judson.

Residents tell us it hasn’t been worked on in months. “Fix it as soon as possible please, you are destroying cars,” Don Tolentino told 8 News Now. He and his family live nearby.

Mark Cleveland who also lives nearby said, “It is inconvenient, we use this all the time. We still use it, they can block it all they want, i got a Jeep.”

But Cleveland said he has not seen any crews working on the project in a while. “Get to work, lets get this thing done they spend more time blocking it than they do fixing it,” Cleveland said.

8 News Now did contact the county and was told the repaving project was paused. There is an elevation difference at the intersection of Marion and Judson that is making things complicated for a gutter that is needed.

Cleveland said somebody will come every once in a while and block the road so he cannot use it all the time.

The county said the project is expected to get started again in about a month and should be done by this spring along with a temporary fix in the coming days.

“Constantly having to get the cars washed, having to maintain everything has far as the tune ups, it is rough,” Tolentino told 8 News Now.