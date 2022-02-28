LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A neighborhood near Desert Oasis High School near Rainbow and Cactus is noticing a big build up of trash in the area.

Tires, patio furniture, shopping carts, and even dressers have been found in the piles of trash.

8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo spoke to some who live near the high school, who said that it’s time to do something so that nobody gets hurt.

“You know, when I was younger there were a lot more empty spaces, so we used to go out with our bicycles and dirt bikes,” said Rob Pistone, who has lived in Las Vegas all his life. “You realize the town is growing, but you know some of this space is being littered and it’s, you know, I think it’s our community duty to make sure that we keep the town looking nice, especially these natural areas.”

Pistone said he visits the area from time to time and likes to walk around the empty land space, though it’s heartbreaking to see the bulk trash.

“We all have the same duty as citizens of Las Vegas to keep our desert and everything looking clean, there’s just no excuse for it,” Pistone said.

Monica Gresser has lived in Las Vegas for 21 years and lives a quarter mile away from Desert Oasis High School, and said the amount of trash keeps increasing each day.

“Gradually over the years every now and then, you see furniture and then you’d see landscaping trees,” Gresser said. “More recently, there’s been tires.”

Gresser said that over time, it’s only become harder for pets, children, and people who walk in the area.

“Put it out for Republic Services to pick up on bulk day because we have that, and it’s two a month, and it would be much better for the rest of us than having to see the trash out in our neighborhoods,” Gresser continued.

8 News Now reached out to Republic Services, who said they pick up bulk trash every two weeks and encouraged people to go to their website to find the nearest public dumping location.

Las Vegas Community Relations manager Jeremy Walters told 8 News Now that “Residents living in single family homes are offered regular bulk collection services every other week. We encourage residents to visit our website to view the most accurate information regarding their schedule.”

You can report illegal dumping through this link. To find the nearest public dumping location and hours of operation, follow this link. You can also access curbside bulky waste guidelines here.